STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha rural polls: Kotia all set for election today, security beefed up

With the first phase voting for panchayat elections over on Wednesday, all eyes are now set on disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block which will go for voting in the second phase on Friday. 

Published: 18th February 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Campaigning for second phase polling underway in Kotia on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With the first phase voting for panchayat elections over on Wednesday, all eyes are now set on disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block which will go for voting in the second phase on Friday. 
Around 652 booths have been set up in Pottangi, Jeypore and seven zones in Koraput to decide the fates of 50 sarpanchs and samiti members besides 652 ward member candidates.

As many as 5,197 voters will exercise their franchise in 13 booths of Kotia. Despite neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s interference in the affairs of the panchayat in a bid to sabotage the polls, district administration and police here are working towards ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of the process. 

Earlier, instances of AP-backed miscreants heckling candidates in the panchayat had come to the fore in Phagusenari, Konadara, Salpaguda, Phatusenari, Harmandingi, Mohipani (under Phagusenari booth) and in Arjunvalasa, Naredivalasa, Tadivalasa, Jhanakavalasa and Srivalasa (under Arjunvalasa booth). Sources said, this could adversely affect voter-turnout. 

Around six platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order situation and check incursions. Two teams of police have been placed near Neradivalasa check post to monitor the movement of outsiders for the next two days. 

“We are watching Kotia like a hawk to prevent any untoward incident on Friday when it goes to polls and the forces will remain here till voting is over,” informed a senior police officer. Meanwhile, Pottangi tehsildar Haripad Mandal issued warnings to 12 AP-sponsored agents, including five from Phagusenari, three from Phatusenari and one each from Madkar, Ganjaipadar, Talaganjaipadar and Kanadara anticipating breach of conduct during polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia Odisha Odisha elections Odisha polls
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp