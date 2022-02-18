Odisha rural polls: Kotia all set for election today, security beefed up

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With the first phase voting for panchayat elections over on Wednesday, all eyes are now set on disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block which will go for voting in the second phase on Friday.

Around 652 booths have been set up in Pottangi, Jeypore and seven zones in Koraput to decide the fates of 50 sarpanchs and samiti members besides 652 ward member candidates.

As many as 5,197 voters will exercise their franchise in 13 booths of Kotia. Despite neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s interference in the affairs of the panchayat in a bid to sabotage the polls, district administration and police here are working towards ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of the process.

Earlier, instances of AP-backed miscreants heckling candidates in the panchayat had come to the fore in Phagusenari, Konadara, Salpaguda, Phatusenari, Harmandingi, Mohipani (under Phagusenari booth) and in Arjunvalasa, Naredivalasa, Tadivalasa, Jhanakavalasa and Srivalasa (under Arjunvalasa booth). Sources said, this could adversely affect voter-turnout.

Around six platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order situation and check incursions. Two teams of police have been placed near Neradivalasa check post to monitor the movement of outsiders for the next two days.

“We are watching Kotia like a hawk to prevent any untoward incident on Friday when it goes to polls and the forces will remain here till voting is over,” informed a senior police officer. Meanwhile, Pottangi tehsildar Haripad Mandal issued warnings to 12 AP-sponsored agents, including five from Phagusenari, three from Phatusenari and one each from Madkar, Ganjaipadar, Talaganjaipadar and Kanadara anticipating breach of conduct during polls.