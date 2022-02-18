STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stop poll violence, Odisha election commission tells DGP

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

Published: 18th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Representational image | (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase poll dotted with violence, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to beef up measures to ensure incident-free polling during the remaining rounds.

Expressing concern over violence reported from many districts, State Election Commissioner AP Padhi convened an urgent meeting to discuss the situation and preparation by police for the second phase polling. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

DGP SK Bansal was asked to strengthen security measures during the polls and initiate stringent action against those indulging in violence. As many as 3,065 out of the 20,436 booths have been identified as sensitive for the second phase polls.

In wake of the violence in the first phase, deployment of police force has been strengthened. As many as 240 platoons of police will be deployed to maintain law and order and free and fair elections. Besides, 1,753 patrolling parties will be on the job to take action in case of any untoward incident.

The DGP warned that any violence during the polls would not be tolerated and stringent action taken against those engaged in such activities.“Two to three districts witnessed stray incidents of violence in the first phase and police will round up all those responsible,” Bansal told The New Indian Express.

He also pointed out that the number of polling booths will reduce as the five-phase election progresses and district administration as well as police will be able to keep a close vigil on the unscrupulous elements. In the first phase, there were over 22,000 polling booths. Meanwhile, re-polling is likely to be held in as many as 25 booths which were affected by violence in the first phase. Secretary RN Sahu said, the Commission will examine proposals from Collectors and take a decision. Police have so far arrested 36 persons for violence during the first phase elections.

While 16 persons were arrested from Puri district, 14 were held from Jajpur district. Besides, six persons were arrested from Dhenkanal district. For the second round, 747 candidates are contesting for 186 zilla parishad zones in 68 blocks of the State. Besides, polling will also be held for the posts of sarpanch and samiti member in 1,514 gram panchayats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha election commission DGP SEC Odisha rural polls Odisha elections Odisha polls
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp