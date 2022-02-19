Do not rush for surrender of Central funds, Odisha government tells departments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As reduced Central allocation and delayed release of funds in view of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect several welfare programmes, Odisha government has asked departments not to surrender budgetary allocation pertaining to Central Sector Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in a routine manner.

With the 2021-22 fiscal coming to an end, the departments dealing with Central schemes have been directed not to rush for surrender of allocation where there is likelihood of receipt of Central assistance and scope for expenditure towards the end of the financial year.

If the Central assistance is received beyond the deadline, the administrative departments will have to move the Finance department for extension of the deadlines to facilitate expenditure. The funds can be utilised only after the due approval.

The amount to be surrendered will be worked out in detail by the administrative departments under the cash management system and surrendered by February 28 on receipt of intimation from Finance department regarding shortfall in expenditure in the first three quarters of the current financial year. The Directorate of Treasuries and Inspection will allow expenditure for the last quarter and the month of March after taking into account the amount to be surrendered.

In order to improve fiscal discipline and effective financial management, the State government has also banned transfer of money drawn from treasury to civil deposit. A Finance department official said budgeted funds will not be allowed to be transferred to civil deposit under any circumstances. The controlling officers and drawing and disbursing officers will be held personally liable for unauthorised transfer of funds.

The treasury code mandates that money should not be drawn from the treasury unless it is required for immediate disbursement. In case funds are to be transferred to implementing agencies, the official concerned will have to ensure that funds are drawn and transferred only for actual expenditure, and not for parking in bank accounts.

The Finance department warned that the treasury officers/sub-treasury officers will be liable for disciplinary action for violation of orders in this regard.Meanwhile, the last date for submission of bills in treasury for withdrawal of funds has been revised to March 9.