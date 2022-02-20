STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rural polls: 16 held for violence in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur

In Jajpur, police arrested nine persons in connection with poll-related violence.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR: At least 16 persons were arrested in Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday for their alleged involvement in violence during the first two phases of polling for the three-tier panchayat elections. 

In Jajpur, police arrested nine persons in connection with poll-related violence. Of them, three were found involved in disrupting the electoral process in Dasarathpur block during second phase polling on Friday. They were arrested on the charge of looting a ballot box from booth 9 in Dasarathapur gram panchayat (GP) and throwing it in a pond. The ballot box was later recovered.

Besides, three others were arrested by Jajpur Sadar police for indulging in violence in Chattisdebil GP during first phase polling. Similarly, Dharmasala police arrested three persons for their involvement in violence in Arabal GP. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said raids are being conducted to nab others involved in poll-related violence. 

Meanwhile, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has recommended to the State Election Commission for re-polling in 13 booths of Dasarathapur and Barachana blocks which went to polls in the second phase. In Jagatsinghpur, five persons were arrested for allegedly looting ballot boxes from booths 1 and 2 in Patasara panchayat and attacking polling personnel on Friday. Sarpanch candidate Debasish Rout and panchayat samiti member nominee Batakrushna Patra from Patasara were among those arrested. 

Similarly, two persons were arrested in connection with the clash between police and villagers of Haveli Nath Sahi in Palli panchayat.

