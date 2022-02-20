Odisha's One Stop Centres lie defunct as crimes against women rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has witnessed a steep rise in crimes against women with figures suggesting the rate of growth in such incidents is double than the national average, the State government has failed to utilise funds and make one stop centres (OSCs) meant to help victims fully functional.

Constituted by the Centre with financial support from Nirbhaya Fund, one each CSC, meant to enhance safety and security of women across the nation, was set up in every district headquarters. But a major share of funds released by the Ministry of Women and Child Development under the initiative remain unutilised as most of the centres have not been fully functional in the State.

As per statistics tabled in the Parliament recently, the State had spent Rs 1.1 crore of the Rs 7.74 crore released in 2018-19 and Rs 35.28 lakh out of Rs 2.09 crore in 2019-20. Similarly, Rs 9.3 crore and 4.87 crore released in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively remain unspent.

Though the centres are meant to provide services like emergency response and rescue, medical assistance, psychological and social support/counselling, legal aid and counselling, shelter and assistance in lodging a complaint, there is still lack of awareness and knowledge on women’s helplines, locations of one stop centres and accessibility to support services.

Several survivors alleged there was still a dearth of female police officers, and even when they were present, they were not helpful or supportive. The women subjected to violence alleged no follow-up is being done despite submission of evidence. “Police personnel associated with the centres should be more pro-active and take the help of technology to respond immediately and initiate action. When the centres are run by meagre staff, one cannot expect more,” said a victim.

OSC is a hospital-based centre to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, but the victims hardly get emergency and non-emergency access to services including medical, legal and psychological and counselling support.

The survivors alleged though there is provision of shelter houses under the scheme, no such facility is available for women facing any kind of violence including sexual harassment, assault, domestic violence, trafficking, honour related crimes, acid attacks and witch-hunting.