STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers clash in Odisha's Dhinkia during High Court committee visit

Two separate petitions were filed in the HC after the lathi charge episode on January 14, seeking an independent and impartial probe into the matter.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters and protestors of JSW Steel clashing in Dhinkia on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as five persons, including two women and one child, were injured in a group clash between supporters and protestors of JSW in Dhinkia when a 5-member committee of Orissa High Court reached here on Saturday to take stock of situation on ground. 

The committee, comprising counsels Prasanta Kumar Jena, Omkar Devdas and Sukanta Kumar Dalai along with additional government lawyers Debakanta Mohanty and J Katikia, was here to probe the alleged police atrocities on the villagers opposing land acquisition for the proposed steel plant by Jindal. Two separate petitions were filed in the HC after the lathi charge episode on January 14, seeking an independent and impartial probe into the matter.

On the day, villagers led by human rights activist Manas Kar took out a mass rally and reached Dhinkia to meet the team and air their grievances including alleged intimidation at the hands of the police and administration besides loss of livelihood. As per sources, all of a sudden JSW supporters attacked the villagers in the rally in a bid to thwart their attempts to meet the committee. “Our family members are being held by the police on false charges for over a month now. So we had come here to seek the intervention of the visiting team in the matter but were attacked instead,” said Dipti and Trupti Swain, Dhinkia villagers who were a part of the rally. 

Informed, Abhaychandpur police led by Additional SP Nimain Sethy and  Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das rushed to the spot and restored peace. Later the anti-JSW villagers met the committee. “No case has been registered as we have not received any FIR so far,” said IIC Jibanananda Jena. While the panel reserved its comments on the issue as the matter is sub-judice, a detailed report on the same will be submitted to the Court, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia JSW Orissa High Court
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp