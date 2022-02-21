Kovind sees Bhakti culture in selfless service of health workers during Covid

By Express News Service

PURI: Serving the needy has been given top priority in Bhakti culture. This spirit of service has been displayed by doctors, nurses, and health workers during the Covid pandemic, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Inaugurating the three-year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of the founder of Gaudiya Mutt and Mission Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad and the World Vaishnav Conference at Saradhabali stage near Gundicha temple here, Kovind said saints of Bhakti-Marg were above the discrimination based on religion, caste, gender and rituals prevailing at that time. Therefore, people of all classes were not only inspired by them but also took refuge in the path of Bhakti.

The saints championed the cause of humanity, equality and service to mankind. Guru Nanak Dev tried to build an egalitarian society while walking on the Bhakti-Marg. Man chooses different paths of his own will but in the end, all reach God. This principle of India’s spiritual unity was propagated by Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda which was also adopted by the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The President further said Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s constant love for God and his drive to connect society with the thread of equality gives him a unique reputation in Indian culture and history. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s message of ‘Manav Kalyan’ is important for humanity.

“God is worshipped in all forms. But the tradition of worshipping God with ‘Bhakti-Bhav’ (devotion) has been significant in India. Many great saints have practised selfless worship here and among them, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu holds a special place. Inspired by his extraordinary devotion, a large number of people chose the path of Bhakti,” Kovind said and expressed confidence that the Gaudiya Mission would be successful in its resolve of spreading the message of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the world.

A biography of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad was unveiled by the President on the occasion. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and chief of Gaudiya mutt Bhakti Sundar Sanyasi also spoke. Around 600 saints attended the conference.

Earlier on the day, the President along with First Lady Savita Kovind and family members went to Chaitanya Gaudiya mutt and offered prayers to the presiding deities there. Only 40 saints who tested RT-PCR negative were allowed to welcome the President. At least 40 platoons of police force and 200 officers were deployed for the President’s security.