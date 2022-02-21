STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leaflet alleges MGNREGS scam in Erasama, video viral

 As per reports, videos of leaflets reading Rs 18 crore spent under MGNREGS in Erasama block in financial years -2020-2021 and 2021-2022 are doing the rounds.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das during his visit to Dhinkia village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid the panchayat elections, leaders of ruling Biju Janata Dal found themselves in a spot after videos alleging funds misappropriation under MGNREGS in Erasama block went viral on social media. 

While panchayat samiti chairman Pranab Swain is BJD candidate for ZP zone 1 of Erasama block, Pitabasa Gachayat is backed by ruling party in ZP zone 3. Gachayat is also the BJD block president in Erasama. 

As per reports, videos of leaflets reading Rs 18 crore spent under MGNREGS in Erasama block in financial years -2020-2021 and 2021-2022 are doing the rounds. The fact that thousands of migrant workers who returned during the pandemic are yet to get employment under the scheme has come back to haunt the ruling party leaders under such circumstances.

The leaflet videos allege that various  MGNREGS projects in the block were carried out by contractors who pressed machines and outside labourers while ignoring locals and misappropriated funds by generating false bills. Allegations of PS chairman’s involvement in the scam and his nexus with local MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das found mentioned in the pamphlets. 

The leaflet also had references to factionalism in the party as supporters of former MLA Prasant Muduli reportedly felt sidelined by MLA Das, among other claims. The BJD ZP candidate from zone 3, Pitabasa Gachayat however rubbished the charges. “The allegations in the leaflet are fake and a ploy to tarnish the party’s image during the elections,” he said.

