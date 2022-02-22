STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Patnaik reviews infra work in Kalinga stadium

The indoor athletic stadium is being built at a cost of `120 crore and will be ready by the end of 2022.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikin Kalinga Stadium (Photo| EPS)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikin Kalinga Stadium (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited the Kalinga Stadium complex here and reviewed the progress of the indoor athletic stadium and other projects.

Projects worth over `300 crore are being executed in Kalinga Stadium including an indoor athletic stadium, indoor aquatics stadium, tennis centre, staff accommodation and hockey high-performance centre building.

Sporting a trendy look, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects. He said the indoor athletic facility will be a major boost for the development of athletics in India and become a hub to create champions in the coming years. This is the first indoor athletic stadium in India and will help athletes practice throughout the year.

The indoor athletic stadium is being built at a cost of `120 crore and will be ready by the end of 2022. The facility can host national and international indoor athletic events. It will also have a residential facility for full-time coaching of more than 100 athletes. 

The Chief Minister also visited the tennis centre project and reviewed its progress. The court of the tennis centre is being constructed for hosting national and international events like international tennis federation tournaments and Davis Cup. 

The indoor athletic stadium and the tennis centre are part of the State Sports Infrastructure Development Project which aims at transformative changes in the sports sector in Odisha under the 5T initiative of the State government.

Later, Naveen watched a match of the ongoing Odisha Women’s Football League at the main football ground of Kalinga Stadium. He interacted with the women footballers and assured them all support. He also spoke to the rising football player 18-year-old Manisha Nayak of the Sports Odisha team who was to play against the Rising Students team on the day. 

However, Manisha could not play the match as she sustained an injury on her knee at the last moment. But she had not thought that the injury will give her a chance to interact with the Chief Minister. He consoled Manisha and advised her to keep up her preparations to play the next match. 

Naveen also met the Indian hockey teams (men and women) at the hockey stadium and inquired about their stay and practice facilities. The players expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending assistance for the development of hockey. 

He wished them luck for the upcoming Pro League matches and assured them all support. He hoped the players will aim to get medals for the country in the Asian and Commonwealth Games this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Kalinga Stadium State Sports Infrastructure Davis Cup Odisha Women’s Football League
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp