New SEC rules to secure ballot boxes  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Opposition BJP and Congress raised questions over the security of ballot boxes kept in the strong rooms at the block headquarters for counting, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a set of guidelines to the district collectors in this regard on Tuesday.

In a letter to the collectors, the SEC directed them to take strong steps towards the security of the ballot boxes and asked them to ensure that these are not tampered with in any manner till opened for counting. Counting of the votes will be held for three days on February 26, 27, and 28.

The commission also asked the collectors to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply to the buildings where the strong rooms have been set up. The building and its surrounding areas should be under CCTV surveillance. Election officials should remain alert so that the cameras are not damaged or their footage destroyed, the letter added.

Collectors were also asked to make arrangements to keep the ballot boxes meant for re-polling at separate strong rooms. Repolling will be held in 45 booths for disruption of elections in the first two phases of the polls on Wednesday.

The SEC asked the collectors to ensure that agents of the candidates are fully checked before entering the counting rooms to ensure that none of them carries mobile phones, spycams, or any electronic gadgets. These restrictions will also be applicable to the officials who would be engaged in counting the votes.

Earlier in the day, delegations of the Opposition BJP and Congress appealed to the SEC to make adequate security arrangements to prevent tampering of the ballot boxes by the ruling BJD.

“We apprehend that the BJD workers will attempt to tamper with the ballot boxes in the areas where they are going to lose. Since it is not possible for the candidates to ensure the security of the ballot boxes, the SEC should take necessary steps in this regard,” said BJP leader Dillip Mallik.

Similarly, a Congress delegation led by State Mahila Congress president Bandita Parida submitted a memorandum to the SEC.

The commission should direct the district and block officials to take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply and functioning of CCTV cameras till the counting of votes and declaration of results are not over, it said.