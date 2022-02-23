STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vote boycott incidents mark 4th phase polling

The fourth phase panchayat elections concluded on Tuesday amid instances of voters boycotting the polls in many districts.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

ODISHA: The fourth phase of panchayat elections concluded on Tuesday amid instances of voters boycotting the polls in many districts.

In Ganjam district, over 2,000 voters of Maheshpur village in Manikpur panchayat of Khallikote block refrained from voting as they were unhappy with the formation of the new panchayat before the elections. As per reports, Maheshpur was earlier under Kanheipur panchayat.

It was included under Manikpur when the new panchayat was formed during delimitation. As the new panchayat was around 3 km away, villagers had expressed resentment and warned that they would vote only if polling was conducted in Kanheipur.

This apart, polling was briefly disrupted in a booth in Sunarijhola village under Kabisuryanagar block after some voters created hue and cry over their names missing from the voters’ list.

Earlier in the day, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, IG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi, and SP Brijesh Roy reviewed the security arrangements at various polling booths. 

In Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur district, around 202 voters of ward no 1 in Kangumajhiguda village abstained from exercising their franchise over unmet demands. Sources said the villagers had earlier demanded the ward member post to be reserved for ST instead of SC as there were no Scheduled Castes in the village.

Kangumajhiguda has three wards that were previously reserved for SCs though not a single SC family resided there. Following the demands of the villagers, wards 2 and 3 were reserved for ST around three weeks back, but the status of ward no 1 remained unchanged. So the villagers decided to boycott the polls. 

Dhenkanal district too witnessed poll boycott by villagers in booth 6 at Pakatamunda village under Kankadahada block over a demand concerning road construction on forest land. In Nihal Prasad village under Gondia block, miscreants captured the booth and snatched ballot boxes to disrupt the polling process. Ten persons were later arrested in this connection. 

Contacted,  DIG (North Central Range) Sarthak Sarangi said, “Polling was peaceful in the districts and police is ensuring smooth conduct of the process. No one will be spared in connection with the Nihal Prasad incident.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Elections Ganjam Boycotting Voters Unhappy Kanheipur panchayat Polls SC ST
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp