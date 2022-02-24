STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC orders lawyers’ panel to visit Dhinkia again

It appears that because of the commotion, the advocates were unable to properly interact with people of the area and the reports by and large reflected the situation.”  

Published: 24th February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday ordered a five-member committee of advocates constituted by it to visit Dhinkia panchayat again on March 5 to take stock of the situation in the villages there.

 The court had constituted the advocates’ panel on December 16 while hearing three PILs which have sought protection of human rights of people protesting against the proposed steel plant of Jindal Steel Works (JSW) in Dhinkia. 

The members of the panel Sukant Kumar Dalai, Omkar Devdas, Prasant Kumar Jena (petitioners’ counsels), D K Mohanty and Janmejaya Katikiya (State counsels) had visited the panchayat on February 19, but couldn’t speak to the people due to commotion by the different groups. They submitted their reports on the visit separately on Wednesday.

The bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik observed, “From the reports submitted to the court there is by and large a consensus that there was a commotion in Dhinkia during the visit of the five advocates. It is also clear that there were two identified groups of people - one opposing the steel plant project and one supporting it. It appears that because of the commotion, the advocates were unable to properly interact with people of the area, and the reports, by and large, reflected the situation.”  

Directing another visit by the panel on March 5, the bench ordered that the meeting will be arranged by the local administration in the village and the Collector and Superintendent of Police will remain physically present.

The sarpanch and other elected members of the gram panchayat will also remain present in the meeting. Both groups of people will be permitted to come and place their views with it while ensuring that one will not obstruct the other.” The bench also directed the Collector and SP to remain present in virtual mode to answer queries on March 11. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court PIL Dhinkia panchayat sarpanch SP
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp