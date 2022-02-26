Another corruption case against tainted CHC doctor  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Friday registered another corruption case against Dr Sukant Jena of Charichhak Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puri district who was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000 bribe from a patient’s relative on February 16.

After nabbing Jena, the anti-corruption agency’s officers carried out searches at his house in the Capital city on February 16 and seized Rs 1.12 crore cash.

During the investigation, Jena was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.57 crore. A separate case was registered against him after he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which constituted 304 per cent of his known sources of income, said a senior Vigilance officer.

Apart from huge amounts of cash, Jena was found in possession of a three-story house in Capital City, a flat in Puri, one plot in Cuttack and four plots in Bari, Jajpur.

He made at least 10 foreign trips to countries like Thailand and China between 2010 and 2019. Jena had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a woman’s cousin for her cesarean delivery. He eventually agreed to take Rs 8,000 from them for the surgery.