STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BDO abduction case: Accused’s wife dies, police assault alleged

Kin of Chakrapani Sabar, one of the arrested persons in the case, lodged a complaint with Jarada police on Thursday alleging that the accused’s wife Rahas Sabar died after being assaulted by cops.

Published: 26th February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Amid protest by government employees of Patrapur over the alleged abduction of local block development officer (BDO) Prakash Das, the case has taken a new turn after the wife of an accused died. Family members attributed the death to police excesses.

Kin of Chakrapani Sabar, one of the arrested persons in the case, lodged a complaint with Jarada police on Thursday alleging that the accused’s wife Rahas Sabar died after being assaulted by cops. Brother-in-law Khali Sabar, in his FIR, said Jarada police raided Dhadiamba village on Wednesday and thrashed Rahas when she tried to resist the arrest of Chakrapani. T

wo persons of the village, Chakrapani and another Rabindra Sabar, were arrested for allegedly taking the BDO hostage over the omission of their names from the voters’ list.

Khali alleged that after being beaten up by police, Rahas complained of chest pain. But no one was there to take her to the hospital as all the men in Dhadiamba had fled fearing police action. The condition of Rahas worsened and she died on Thursday evening. 

Based on the complaint, police registered an unnatural death case. The body of Rahas was handed over to her family after an autopsy on Friday.  Contacted, Jarada IIC Bhabananda Pradhan denied the allegations of police excess levelled by family members of Rahas.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the OAS officers met Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra on Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the abduction of BDO Das.

On Thursday, employees of government offices in Patrapur resorted to pen-down stir and staged dharna in front of the block office demanding arrest of the abductors and protection for all government staff. They withdrew their stir after Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange assured to consider their demands. 

Earlier on Wednesday, villagers of Dhadiamba under Tumba panchayat had taken the Patrapur BDO hostage over not being able to participate in the election due to missing names on the voters’ list. Das had gone to Tumba to inspect the school transformation programme when he was forcibly taken to a nearby place and held hostage there for nearly two hours. The BDO was later rescued by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDO abduction Prakash Das FIR omission Voters LIst
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp