Bio-methanation plant to make city cow dung free

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Failing to deal with the issue of shifting hundreds of cattle sheds out of the Rourkela city limits and disposal of bulk cattle dung, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has initiated step to set up a Five TPD (tonne per day) capacity bio-methanation-cum-electricity generation plant.

The plant to be set up at Balughat or near Sector-14 envisages treating biodegradable organic waste, particularly cattle dung, collected from cattle sheds to keep the city litter-free while generating power and manure.

Sources said the RMC on December 20, 2021 had invited bidders for setting up the facility on a turn-key basis with conditions for operation and maintenance of five years.

The estimated project cost has been pegged at 4 crores. The proposed plant would be capable to process segregated Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and other bio-waste including cattle dung, vegetable, fruit, flower, and other wastes.

With a feedstock of Five TPD, the minimum productivity of biogas generation from the plant is likely to be 430-450 cubic meter per day. RMC Commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra said the project would help the city get rid of dung for a clean environment, while simultaneously generating power and organic manure.