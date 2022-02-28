STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD alleges rigging, demands recounting in Mayurbhanj

In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC), a delegation of BJD alleged that large-scale irregularities were committed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters in the booth.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:42 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has demanded recounting of votes in Zilla Parishad zone-33 in Bishoi block of Mayurbhanj district.

There was rigging and votes were cast in the name of dead voters, it said and added that the JMM candidate won from the booth because of such irregularities.

BJD has won 25 out of 26 zilla parishad (ZP) zones in the district, counting of votes of which were held in Saturday. Only one seat, ZP zone number 33 had gone in favour of the JMM candidate.

