New Niramaya outlet at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital

In a relief to patients, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) will open another Niramaya outlet from Saturday to provide them affordable medicines.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Old OPD building of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a relief to patients, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) will open another Niramaya outlet from Saturday to provide them affordable medicines. It will remain open round-the-clock.

The move is part of the hospital decongestion plan which will help in reducing the rush at the lone Niramaya outlet located in front of the Casualty. “At present, patients and their attendants have to wait for hours in long queues to buy medicine from the existing Niramaya counter. To reduce the rush, we are going to open another 24x7 Niramaya outlet near Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) counter from Saturday,” said SCB MCH Emergency Medical Officer Bhubanananda Moharana.

The MCH authorities also plan to open Niramaya counters at Medicine, Surgery and Pulmonary Medicine departments. They have also initiated steps to collect blood samples from patients in the wards, conduct necessary examinations at the hospital diagnosis centers and provide test reports to them at their bedside.

