Odisha: Congress threatens to shut down Koraput, gherao Naveen Nivas

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Political storm over Bamunigaon rape case intensified further with Congress threatening to hit the streets if police failed to nab the culprits involved in the crime.

Senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Friday said if the two accused are not arrested soon, the party will observe Koraput Bandh on January 7 and also gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence ‘Naveen Nivas’ in Bhubaneswar seeking justice for the victim.

Atrocities on women are on the rise in the State. The inaction of police in Bamunigaon rape case exposes the government’s lack of concern for women’s safety. The ruling BJD government has completely failed to provide security to women, Bahinipati alleged.

“The law and order situation in Koraput district has deteriorated to such an extent that criminals are having a free run. The district police is least bothered about checking the rising crimes in Koraput. It is high time the CM looked into the matter.” Bahinipati further said the government should provide adequate compensation to the rape survivor of Bamunigaon.

On Thursday, the BJP had called Jeypore bandh demanding arrest of the accused in Bamunigaon rape case. Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding team of BJP Mahila Morcha met the rape survivor’s family at her residence in Bamunigaon on the day. Accompanied by local party leaders, the team assured the survivor that BJP will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for her.

Among others, national secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Aiswarya Biswal, State general secretary Rashmirekha Dash and Koraput BJP president Sumanta Pradhan met the survivor’s family.

On the other hand, the district police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Two police teams are raiding different hideouts to nab the accused persons. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore AA Behera said, who is heading the SIT, said the two accused will be arrested soon.

The rape reportedly took place on December 24 night. In her complaint with police, the survivor alleged that two notorious criminals, Lalu Bahadur and Mina Barik of Kusumput village, had raped her in presence of her husband at gunpoint.