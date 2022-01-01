Odisha: Where government fails, villagers show the bridge way

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Belying State government claims of last mile connectivity, absence of roads to two tribal-dominated villages of Purunapani panchayat in R.Udayagiri block of Gajapati district continues to be a hindrance for 600 villagers. Aggrieved, the residents of both the villages recently constructed a make-shift wooden bridge over a tributary of Ghodahada river.

Sources said, they have also decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls if a road or bridge over the tributary is not constructed at the earliest.

In the absence of approach roads, residents of Badapur and Kudalabada villages have to cross the tributary of Ghodahada river daily to go to other places for their daily business. Till now, most people reportedly wade through the river for their works as both the block headquarters and the nearest hospital at R. Udaygiri are almost 12 km away. However, their woes compound during rainy season when the water level increases.

One of the residents, Sibaram Naik, said, “We made a wooden bridge after toiling for two weeks. Every year, political leaders visit and assure us of road connectivity but nothing is in sight.” Fellow villagers Abhimanyu Mandal, Basanti Mandal and Sibasankar Mandal echoed similar sentiments.

Contacted, block development officer Pradeep Nayak said, “Since the land belongs to the Irrigation department, we requested them to take up necessary measures. Not only local residents, even block officials have to cross the tributary to reach the villages.”