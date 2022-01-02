OP Singh assumes additional charge of CMD, MCL

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will emerge as a Numero Uno coal company in 2022 and achieve new milestones, said OP Singh, after assuming the additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company on Saturday.

Singh chaired the first coordination meeting with area GMs, members of joint consultative committee (JCC) and welfare board.

He highlighted the pivotal role that MCL played during the pandemic last year, further assuring that the company would remain the flag bearer of Coal India in the year ahead.

Singh also appreciated the synergy between workers, officers and trade union representatives in the company and informed that a new department of Civil-Welfare has been created at the headquarters to look after the welfare of the employees and town administration.

Before joining MCL as Director (Technical) in 2016, Singh had served for more than 32 years in Bilaspur (CG)-headquartered South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Coal Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), Bilaspur.