Sambalpur set to roll out vaccination drive for 15-18 age group

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Ahead of the vaccination drive for children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3, a preparatory meeting was held at the Collectorate to take stock on Saturday. The drive will be carried out across 27 centres in the district.

The meeting was chaired by District Magistrate Shubham Saxena and attended by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sahu, CDMO Dr Bharat Chandra Das and other officials of the Health department.

While those in the urban areas can only book their slots online, beneficiaries in the rural areas also have the facility of registering on the spot.

Urban areas have been allotted 150 online slots while 50 online and 100 on-spot slots have been provided to the rural areas which is subject to changes depending on the mobile network and crowd.

A target of 61,220 vaccinations has been set for the district, of which 32,000 are slated to be inoculated on the first four days.

The district Health wing has also completed preparation for administration of the third dose or booster shot which will begin from January 10.

However, decision on which vaccine will be provided for the booster dose is yet to be taken.