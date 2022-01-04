24-yr-old mom in Odisha throws baby into well, held 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a woman threw her two-month-old son into a well in a fit of rage after picking up a fight with her husband in Kanapur village within Marsaghai police limits here on Sunday night.

While the baby died due to drowning, the accused mother, identified as 24-year-old Laxmipriya Parida was arrested by police.

Sources said the woman’s husband Satyaranjan Parida was reportedly under financial stress for the last two years. On an ill-fated night, an argument broke out between the couple over financial matters following which Laxmipriya threw their son into the well.

The baby’s body was recovered from the well with the help of Fire Services personnel on Monday and sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Marsaghai IIC PK Kanungo said the accused was arrested under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Investigation is underway to find out what prompted the woman to kill her son.