Bargarh-Nuapada railway line in Odisha gets Centre’s nod

The Ministry of Railways has accorded in-principle approval for a new line connecting Bargarh Road to Nuapada.

Published: 04th January 2022 07:54 AM

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has accorded in-principle approval for a new line connecting Bargarh Road to Nuapada. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about the approval in a letter to Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari on Monday.

In response to the August 5, 2021 letter of Pujari, Vaishnaw said, “In principle approval has been given to Bargarh Road-Nuapada Road new rail line project for taking up pre-investment activity by the Ministry of Railways.” Pujari had written to Vaishnaw requesting for approval to the project.

Survey for a new line between Bargarh Road and Nuapada Road via Padampur (142 km) was completed in 2018-19. However, the project was found to be operationally unjustified. The issue was raised in Rajya Sabha by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in the monsoon session. The Railway Minister had then said that the rail line has been identified by Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture company of the Odisha government with 51 pc stake and the Ministry of Railways with 49 pc. The State government has given its consent to bear the cost of land.

While informing about the in-principle approval of the Railway Board to the proposal to ORIDL, Director of the Board DK Mishra in a recent letter said, “The cost of the land including rehabilitation and resettlement must be borne fully by the State government.” Mishra said that the project execution will not commence without financial closure.

