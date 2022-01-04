STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Shanti Memorial Hospital gets state-of-the-art Cath Lab in Cuttack

Cuttack has few such Cath Labs due to which patients have to travel to Bhubaneswar for treatment, Chief Surgeon and CMD of the hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik said.

Published: 04th January 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors during the launch of the Cath lab in Shanti Memorial Hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A state-of-the-art Cath Lab has been set up at Shanti Memorial Hospital, a leading healthcare service provider of Odisha. 

The hospital’s Cardiology department is now fully equipped to handle critical cases. Procedures like coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, PTCA, balloon mitral valvoplasty, electrophysiology study, RFA 2D and 3D mapping, permanent pacemaker implantation, etc., can be conducted with ease through the advanced Cath Lab which was launched on Monday. 

Chief Surgeon and CMD of the hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik said an advanced Cath Lab with all modern facilities has been a long pending demand of the residents of Cuttack. “The city has few such Cath Labs due to which patients have to travel to Bhubaneswar for treatment,” he said. 

Highlighting the importance of timely intervention for heart patients, Dr Priyadarsi Tripathy, consultant cardiologist, said the first 60 minutes are decisive when a person has a heart attack as the heart muscles start dying if they get no blood supply in the first 80-90 minutes. Therefore, depending on the degree of damage, doctors can opt for medical management, stent placement, or bypass surgery to re-establish the normal blood flow as soon as possible

“The earlier a patient receives a thrombolytic (or reperfusion) treatment after a heart attack, the higher is the chance of survival and lower heart damage,” said Dr Tripathy adding the advanced Cath Lab at the hospital would definitely prove life-saving for patients from Cuttack and its nearby areas.

Among others, renowned cardiologist Prof JP Das, Medical Director, Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr CR Das, retired Professor, HoD, Cardiology Department, SCB MCH, Mrutyunjoy Behera,  Director, Shanti Memorial Hospital, Dr Rekha Das, and the hospital management committee member SJ Bagchi were present on the occasion.  
 

