Pigeon with Chinese badge panics locals in Odisha's Kansbahal

According to Chhotray, the pigeon differed in size from local pigeons and landed in his garden for feeding on Sunday morning. 

Pigeons drink from a water pipe on a sultry Friday afternoon. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Residents of Kansbahal within Rajganpgur police limits of Sundargarh district were in for scare after spotting a  pigeon with a Chinese badge, as many suspected that the fowl could have been released for spying in India amid its prolonged animosity with China. On Sunday evening, they informed the police and requested to probe the matter.  

Sources said, curiosity gripped locals of Kansbahal, about 25 kms from Rourkela, after the pigeon landed at the residence of one Sarveswar Chhotray. 

According to Chhotray, the pigeon differed in size from local pigeons and landed in his garden for feeding on Sunday morning. Hours later, Chhotray saw that the bird was still there and the badge on one of its legs caught his attention.  The badge had Chinese words engraved on it along with a serial number which prompted him to inform police for further verification. However, police claimed that it appeared to be a domesticated pigeon that somehow reached Kansbahal. 

Rajgangpur SDPO Shasank Sekhar Beura said the badge did have some Chinese letters written on it but there was no electronic device or chip attached. 

“People of different countries put badges or labels on domestic animals and birds for identification. It is possible that the owner of the bird might be an Indian who used the Chinese badge procured from a  local market,” he said, adding that Chhotray returned with the pigeon promising to release it. 
 

