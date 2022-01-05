Swosti’s first 5-star luxury beach resort has Puri address

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Picture yourself in a sky lounge bar overlooking the resplendent Bay of Bengal. Grand food court, open air landscaped lawns on rooftops and much more is on the anvil as the glowing beachscape of Puri will soon have a new and luxurious highlight at Sipasurubuli where Swosti Group is coming up with its Swosti Premium Beach Resorts.

The first five star premium luxury beach resort of Swosti Group - work for which started last week - promises to provide an experience of opulence. The project would come up over two acres of land.

“We have obtained all clearances from government bodies required for the resort project. There is a target to open the property by January 2024”, said CMD of Swosti Group JK Mohanty. To be set up with an investment of Rs 160 crore, the luxury resort primarily aims at meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and wedding tourism. And to meet its aim, it will have mega conference and wedding facilities with large open air landscaped lawns at different heights of the building. The property would be 13-floor high excluding the basement and ground floor.

The list of attractions on offer is a long one, the biggest highlight being a sky lounge bar 150 ft above ground level overlooking the sea. A whopping 125 luxury rooms, including five premium luxury large suites on the 12th floor, will make up the centrally air-conditioned property. A grand food court will serve various cuisines.

Swosti Group has also planned a special gaming zone for both children and adults in the food court, while people will also have the option to experience a state-of-the-art wellness spa and gym facilities besides, an infinity swimming pool.

Mohanty added that the beach resort will provide direct jobs to 375 people, while it would give indirect employment to 700 people. “Emphasis will be given to local youths who have experience in the hotel industry or have done courses in hotel management from Swosti Institute of Management & Social Studies”, he added.