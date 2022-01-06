60-yr-old man held for killing leopard in Odisha's Sorishapal reserve forest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Officials of Athagarh forest division on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly laying a trap in which a leopard was caught and killed in Sorishapal reserve forest near Bhiruda village under Tigiria block.

ALSO READ: Leopard walks into snare in Odisha's Athagarh, killed

The accused Bula Pradhan of Godijharia Sabar Sahi was arrested from his house. He confessed to have laid snares made of motorcycle clutch wires to hunt wild boars, said Athagarh DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadhav. Pradhan also revealed the names of five of his associates during questioning.

The two-and-a-half-year-old leopard had fallen into a trap and its neck got stuck in the noose of wires. As the animal struggled to free itself from the trap, the noose tightened following which it was killed. Besides recovering the carcass, the forest personnel had also seized large number of snares made of motorcycle clutch wires from in and around the spot.