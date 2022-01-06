Odisha tightens restrictions, schools up to Class 12 closed  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the ominous surge in Covid infections and Omicron spread, the State government on Wednesday moved to tighten restrictions, close down schools and curb mass gatherings. The new guidelines will be effective from Friday. As per the announcement by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, night curfew will be enforced from 9 pm to 5 am against existing 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas.

Physical classes up to Std XII will be suspended till February 1. However, online classes and all examinations including the ongoing Class X summative assessment will continue. Shops, malls, shopping complexes will operate till 9 pm, but with strict adherence to Covid protocols on physical distancing and mask use. Food courts, eateries in such complexes, however, will offer take aways only. No one will be allowed to consume food on the mall premises. Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bars and pubs have been allowed dine in service up to 50 per cent (pc) of the seating capacity.

“Not more than four buyers will be allowed per 100 sq feet of shop space. Overcrowding inside shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, haats, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes and similar places will not be allowed under any circumstances. Violation will entail sealing of such complexes for at least a week along with heavy penalty,” Jena warned. While social and religious gatherings have been prohibited, political, sports and academic functions have been allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons and a maximum of 50 pc of the hall capacity in closed spaces. Funerals and last rites related gatherings have been allowed with a cap of 50 persons. Marriages, thread ceremony and related gatherings can be held with maximum 100 persons, including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff.

Marriage processions have been allowed with due prior written approval subject to a maximum 30 participants. No outside guest is allowed to participate in such associated functions. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will operate with 50 pc capacity and due compliance to Covid protocols. All official meetings and trainings have been allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons while programmes like inauguration, laying of foundation stone, etc., can be organised with maximum 50 participants.

All offices, excluding Health and Family Welfare, Police, Fire Services, Disaster Management and others dealing with emergency services, will operate with 50 pc staff. In the case of the Central government and other private establishments, the authorities have been urged to encourage work from home as far as possible. People having final vaccination certificate or Covid negative report obtained within 72 hours are allowed to attend events, official programmes and for entry into cinema halls, theatres in halls/closed places/marriages and cultural functions to be held in indoor halls.

