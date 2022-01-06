One public health centre, 1 ambulance and no roads sum up healthcare for Odisha's Bonda tribals 

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two panchayats comprising 35 villages and over 8,800 people, but just one primary health centre (PHC) and a lone ambulance to cater to their health and emergency needs. That more or less sums up the story of healthcare services for Bonda tribe, a Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) inhabiting Malkangiri’s Khairput block.

In Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayats under Khairput block, the Bondas live a life of their own. Very little access keeps them isolated from the mainstream but also vulnerable to the healthcare crisis. And at the heart of it is poor road communication despite years of development push by the government.

The lone PHC at Mudulipada, till recently, managed with on AYUSH doctor, a pharmacist and an attendant. Last month, an MBBS was posted. The health centre runs on a PPP mode and that’s the only place where an ambulance is stationed but that’s dedicated to emergency needs of pregnant women and children. For others, the charge is Rs 10 per km.

Beyond Mudulipada, access to villages is a nightmare. At a distance of about 6-7 km is Andrahal with a patchy panchayat road which is still under works. To villages and hamlets under Andrahal GP, roads are non-existent.Tenders were floated in the past but no bidders were interested to take up the road projects due to Maoist threat. Although Border Security Force with support from State Police has established two camps at both Mudulipada and Andrahal, fear of the extremists keep contractors away.

With no roads available, ambulances stay away too. Both 108 and 102 ambulance services are not able to reach critical patients in at least 10 villages that are 5-10 km away from Mudulipada PHC. Helpless, the tribals are forced to hire private vehicles at exorbitant rates to reach the community health centre in Khairput which is 30 km from the Bonda Hill.

Under the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme (OPELIP), a bike ambulance service was launched only to be stopped. “The service was of little help due to lack of pucca roads to many villages. Government’s tall claims of providing free health services to tribals is only on pen and paper,” said Nanda Sirsa, the bike ambulance operator.

Khairput BDO Hruda Ranjan Sahu said an NGO had started the service but it was stopped as the condition of patients deteriorated while travelling from the interiors to the healthcare centres. Besides, accidents on the poor roads did not help the cause. The predicament of inhabitants of Andrahal panchayat needs no emphasis.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Prafulla Kumar Nanda said an ambulance service is operational for pregnant women and children at Mudulipada only. “If patients with other ailments avail the service, they have to pay `10 per km,” added Nanda.