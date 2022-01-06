Seminar on ayurveda held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology under Department of Higher Education in collaboration with Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital organised a three-day national seminar titled ‘Progress and prospects of Ayurveda Terminology in present scenario with reference to teaching and research’ between January 3 and 5.

Scientific sessions were held on significance of ayurvedic terminology in the present scenario, Swasthavritta teaching, Dravyaguna perspective, Kaumarabhritya with terminologies, yogic practices and ayurgenomics.

The seminar’s objective was to discuss the use of various terms and terminologies in ayurveda. Its outcome was aimed at shaping and strengthening the new Education Policy, especially in the context of ayurvedic science and research in the country and around the globe.