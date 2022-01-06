STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seminar on ayurveda held in Odisha

The seminar’s objective was to discuss the use of various terms and terminologies in ayurveda.

Published: 06th January 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology under Department of Higher Education in collaboration with Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital organised a three-day national seminar titled ‘Progress and prospects of Ayurveda Terminology in present scenario with reference to teaching and research’ between January 3 and 5.

Scientific sessions were held on significance of ayurvedic terminology in the present scenario, Swasthavritta teaching, Dravyaguna perspective, Kaumarabhritya with terminologies, yogic practices and ayurgenomics. 

The seminar’s objective was to discuss the use of various terms and terminologies in ayurveda. Its outcome was aimed at shaping and strengthening the new Education Policy, especially in the context of ayurvedic science and research in the country and around the globe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Ayurveda Sri Sri Ayurveda
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp