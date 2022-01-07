STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird count up in Berhampur, Koraput

Seven more species of birds were spotted in the forest division this year. In the last census, 95 species had been spotted.

According to the census report, the highest number of 21,110 birds of 87 species were spotted in Berhampur range.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE:  The number of birds in Berhampur forest division has increased significantly this year. 

The annual census report released on Thursday revealed that 33,998 birds of 102 species were counted in four ranges of Khallikote, Berhampur, Digapahandi and Samantiapalli of the division compared to the last year’s figure of 24,298. That means the bird count increased by 9,700. 

The number of bird species too has increased. Seven more species of birds were spotted in the forest division this year. In the last census, 95 species had been spotted.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak said 48 teams carried out the bird census in the four ranges on Wednesday. Continuous conservation efforts have resulted in the rise in number of birds in the division.

According to the census report, the highest number of 21,110 birds of 87 species were spotted in Berhampur range followed by Khallikote with 8,507 birds of 60 species.

Digapahandi range recorded 1,257 birds of 22 species and Samantiapalli 3,124 birds of 34 species. 

The different species of birds spotted during the census include little cormorant, little egret, cattle egret, lesser whistling duck, bar headed goose, northern pintail, gadwall, red crested pochard, brown headed gull, caspian tern and black winged stilt.

Similarly, the number of migratory birds flocking the water bodies of Koraput, especially Kolab reservoir, has increased this year.

During the annual bird census, 4,934 birds were spotted in the water bodies of Kolab, Jalaput, Muran, Bagra, Nisan, Machkund, Dangri Maliguda, Ranigada Nisar and Nalco ash pond in Semiliguda, Naryanpatna, Laxmipur, Lamtaput and Balda forest ranges. In the 2021 census, 3,492 birds were counted in Koraput forest division.

STF seizes leopard skins, 2 wildlife criminals held

BARIPADA: Special Task Force (STF) and forest personnel of Betnoti range under Baripada territorial division in Mayurbhanj district arrested two persons on charges of poaching on Thursday.

The duo was planning to sell two leopard hides at a culvert on NH-18 near Ragdha College when they were apprehended.

The accused were identified as Prasanta Mohanty of Kuamar village within Khunta police limits and Gora Bindhani of Balijuda village within Badasahi police limits.

The hides along with two mobile phones were seized from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the area and arrested the culprits.

A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act-1972 and the accused were produced in Betnoti JMFC court on the day. Further investigation is on. 

