BJP leaders in Odisha pray for PM Narendra Modi's well being

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders of the State on Thursday prayed and offered ‘deepdaan’ at Lingaraj temple here seeking well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a major security lapse during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, visited Lingaraj temple along with State BJP president Samir Mohanty and other leaders where earthen lamps were lit and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra recited for the Prime Minister’s long life.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the party led by president Babu Singh staged a demonstration near Ram Mandir condemning the Congress government in Punjab over the breach in the Prime Minister’s security.

The BJP activists also burnt the effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for lapses in Modi’s security.