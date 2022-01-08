Odisha CM gives out house repair aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each beneficiary under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) towards repair of the houses.As many as 31 lakh families, who have received houses under the BPGY, will benefit from the total assistance of Rs 1,444 crore. The money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The State Cabinet had taken the decision regarding the assistance at its meeting on December 21 last year.

Addressing the event virtually, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the State government had taken a policy decision at its first Cabinet meeting after the 2014 election to convert all kutcha houses to pucca houses. Stating that the government is working to fulfill the promise made in this regard, he said that 31 lakh families have been provided pucca houses since 2014.

Alleging that people are facing difficulties in getting houses under Central schemes, the Chief Minister said that though houses in 14 districts were damaged in cyclone Fani in 2019, the affected people are yet to get any assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana till date.

Stating that people in southern and western areas of the State are also facing difficulties in getting houses under Central schemes, the Chief Minister said that Rs 5,000 each will be provided to these beneficiaries. Naveen assured that he will not allow needy people to suffer. “If you do not get houses under the Central scheme, the State government is with you,” he added.​