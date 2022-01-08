STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM gives out house repair aid

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each beneficiary under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) towards repair of the houses.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each beneficiary under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) towards repair of the houses.As many as 31 lakh families, who have received houses under the BPGY, will benefit from the total assistance of Rs 1,444 crore. The money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The State Cabinet had taken the decision regarding the assistance at its meeting on December 21 last year.

Addressing the event virtually, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the State government had taken a policy decision at its first Cabinet meeting after the 2014 election to convert all kutcha houses to pucca houses. Stating that the government is working to fulfill the promise made in this regard, he said that 31 lakh families have been provided pucca houses since 2014.

Alleging that people are facing difficulties in getting houses under Central schemes, the Chief Minister said that though houses in 14 districts were damaged in cyclone Fani in 2019, the affected people are yet to get any assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana till date.

Stating that people in southern and western areas of the State are also facing difficulties in getting houses under Central schemes, the Chief Minister said that Rs 5,000 each will be provided to these beneficiaries. Naveen assured that he will not allow needy people to suffer. “If you do not get houses under the Central scheme, the State government is with you,” he added.​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM House repair Odisha Government house repair
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp