Odisha: Telengiri project to release water for crops from Jan 11

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a major relief to farmers in Borigumma block of Koraput district, authorities of the Telengiri project have decided to supply irrigation water in ayacut areas for rabi season from January 11.

As per the plan, around 4,214 hectare (ha) ayacut areas across Borigumma block will receive irrigation water from January 11 till May end. This is for the first time that the project is catering to needs of the rabi season.

In 2019, Telengiri Irrigation Dam project started supplying irrigation water on trial basis to around 9,900 ha cropland for the kharif season. For 2020 kharif, ayacut areas received full-fledged water supply from the reservoir.

However, this year, rabi crops too will be irrigated from the project. Telengiri authorities said ayacut areas will be irrigated through 13 sub-canals and focus laid on the head points of the system to ensure proper supply during the summer season.

Contacted, Upper Kolab project’s additional chief engineer (ACE) Anil Panigrahi informed that all necessary arrangements for water release from Telengiri have been completed and field staff had also visited ayacut areas to oversee the canal system.

“We hope there will be proper water distribution in the ayacut areas during the rabi season to ensure good crops,” he added.