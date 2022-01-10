STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former SBI assistant manager in Cuttack held for fraud

Police said that one Geetanjali Das of Mandapada within Choudwar police limits had a savings bank and two fixed deposit accounts worth Rs 7 lakh each at SBI, Chandi Chowk branch.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The former assistant manager of State Bank of India (SBI), Chandi Chowk branch in the city, was arrested for allegedly withdrawing two matured fixed deposits worth over Rs 7 lakh each of a customer. 

The accused Chandra Bhanu Rout of Ramagada under Lalbag police station who was posted as assistant manager of the branch in 2020 had fraudulently withdrawn Das' fixed deposits along with the interest amounting to Rs 16,15,000 by transferring the sum to various accounts belonging to himself and his relatives. 

The fraud came to light during an internal audit after the accused was transferred and posted as manger of SBI, Tulasipur branch. Basing on departmental proceedings following the audit report, the accused who was suspended, absconded though a case was filed against him basing on a report submitted by the then branch manager, SBI, Chandi Chowk Sangita Cleetus. 

Rout’s mobile phone was tracked and he was arrested from Baula Chowk on the day. A car and a scooty purchased by Rout with the money were seized from him.

