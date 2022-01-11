1,784 crocodiles counted in Bhitarkanika park 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The population of saltwater crocodiles in the water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas has increased marginally this year.

Forest officials have sighted 1,784 crocodiles during the annual reptile census conducted in January this year as compared to 1,768 in 2021. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said 22 teams were formed to count the estuarine crocodiles from January 6 to 8.

Census of the endangered crocodiles was carried out under the supervision of wildlife personnel. The enumerators assisted by local forest staff and some herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Dr. Sudhakar Kar, covered the Bhitarkanika river system besides innumerable creeks, water inlets and nullahs.

“During the census, we sighted 564 hatchlings (50 cm long), 378 yearlings (90 cm), 338 juveniles (180 cm) 158 sub-adults (6-8 feet) and 346 adult reptiles (over 8 feet). Last year, we had spotted 620 hatchlings, 325 yearlings, 288 juveniles, 185 sub-adults and 339 adult reptiles,” informed Dr. Kar.

In 2016, 1,671 crocodiles were counted in the park and the number went up to 1,682 in 2017. Similarly, 1,698 reptiles were spotted in 2018 and the next year, the number reached 1,742. In 2020, the population of crocodiles was 1,757.

In 1975, the Ministry of Forest and Environment in collaboration with UNDP had started a crocodile breeding and rearing project in Dangamala within Bhitarkanika. Due to the success of the project, the crocodile population started increasing in the creeks, river and other water bodies in the park and its nearby areas, he said.

The breeding and rearing programme of three species - saltwater crocodiles, Mugger and Gharial - was started at 34 places in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some other states of the country. But the saltwater crocodile conservation plan in Bhitarkanika is the most successful one. In 1975, Bhitarkanika was home to only 96 crocodiles, Dr. Kar added.