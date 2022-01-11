Fake disability certificate scam hits Bhadrak, BJD leaders’ links alleged

Anup Nayak By

Express News Service

BHADRAK: The expose of an admission scandal in Bhadrak Autonomous College allegedly facilitated by local leaders in an exchange of money has left the student community in the district outraged.

Allegations that those involved in the fakery have links with ruling Biju Janata Dal have only added fuel to the fire. On Monday, several student outfits took to the streets and staged protest outside the Collector’s office here demanding action against those involved in the scam. Two days back, students had locked the college gate over similar demand.

The protests were triggered by an RTI query which revealed that several students gained admission in the college by using fake disability certificates reportedly with the help of youth and student BJD leaders.

So far, seven students who took admission in the college under persons with disability (PwD) category have been found to have submitted forged certificates, said former student DJ Deeptimann Jena who filed the RTI application. This was also confirmed by the office of chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO).

If the matter is properly investigated, names of more such students who used fake disability certificates during admission will come to the fore. Deeptimann claimed that he was being pressured and threatened by the persons running the racket for exposing the scam.

Among those who took admissions using fake PwD certificates is Somnath Barik, a Plus III second year student of Political Science. After his name figured in the list, another student Avinash Prusty claimed that he was unaware of the certificate being fake and it was provided to him by some youths who managed elections in the college.

Speaking to media persons, Somnath said, “I had no idea the certificate was fake. I was interested to get admission in Bhadrak College but my marks were less. Student BJD leader Bhaskar Mahallik assured to get me enrolled if I paid him Rs 10,000. He provided me the certificate after I gave him the money.” Incidentally, Bhaskar is the State joint secretary of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal.

Making similar allegations, Avinash, a Plus III second-year student said he paid Rs 5,000 to another BJD leader Rakesh Panda for admission. “I didn’t know that the certificate was fake. The college authorities should have verified it during the admission process,” he said. Rakesh is the joint secretary of State BJD.

Interestingly, certificates were found to be issued in 2008 - at least 13 years back - when the students must be barely five to seven years old. The documents, however, bear photos that appear recent. How it evaded the notice of the college authorities during admission scrutiny is baffling.

Contacted, Rakesh claimed that the allegations were baseless and it was a political conspiracy to defame him. “I demand an inquiry into the matter,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, Bhaskar was not available for comment.

Principal Umakanta Samal said the college authorities were not at fault as the certificates had the signature and stamp of the CDMO.

Bhadrak CDM&PHO Santosh Patra said the certificates were issued during a health camp for PwDs more than a decade back. However, he is waiting for the college authorities to hand over the forged certificates for further investigation.