Life sentence to Dara Singh affirmed by Orissa HC

Dara Singh alias Rabindra Kumar Pal against the trial court’s judgment which had convicted him for committing murder of Sk Rahaman, a garment shop owner on August 26, 1999.

Published: 11th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday dismissed the criminal appeal filed over 14 years back by Dara Singh alias Rabindra Kumar Pal against the trial court’s judgment which had convicted him for committing murder of Sk Rahaman, a garment shop owner on August 26, 1999.

The incident had occurred at Padiabeda weekly market under Thakurmunda police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The Sessions Court, Baripada, convicted him for the murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for life on October 29, 2007. The criminal appeal was filed the same year.

Affirming the conviction and sentence the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said: “We do not see any infirmity in the approach of the learned trial court. Concurring with the conclusions of the trial court on this aspect, we reject those submissions of the appellant. Accordingly, the conviction as awarded by the trial court is affirmed.”

It was submitted on behalf of Dara that in the meantime, he has already undergone a jail term of more than 21 years and considering his long custody, the punishment may be accordingly modified. 

On May 19, 2005, the High Court had commuted to life imprisonment the death penalty imposed by the sessions court on Dara for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in January 1999.

