Now, one can apply for Odisha state government jobs till 53

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday decided to enhance the base upper age limit of all government jobs from 32 years to 38 years to give ample chance to candidates to participate in recruitment examinations.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The relaxation in the upper age limit will only be available for three calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Age relaxation will also be implemented for different categories of candidates.

While the upper age limit to apply for government jobs for general category will be 38, it will be 43 years for those belonging to ST, SC and SEBC categories and 48 years for persons with disabilities. The upper age limit for jobs will be 43 years for all women candidates. For persons with disabilities candidates of ST, SC and SEBC categories, the upper age limit has been fixed at 53 years.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that it has come to the notice of the government that the recruitment process is delayed due to unavoidable reasons. As a result, the age of applicants gets over and they do not get a chance to participate in the recruitment process. The upper age limit for entry into government service is governed under the provisions of the Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide government land measuring 618.665 acres in Aragul mouza, 70.570 acres in Kholadwar mouza, 91.340 acres in Kansapada mouza and 57.510 in Kodapada mouza under Jatni tehsil and 78.57 acre under Delanga tehsil of Puri district for the establishment of Indian Institute of Technology free of premium and other incident charges subject to payment of Rs 100 per acre per annum towards ground rent and cess at 75 per cent of ground rent.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to Odisha non-government colleges, junior colleges and higher secondary schools grant-in order 2022. Besides, tender proposals of mega piped water supply schemes for Samakhunta, Kaptipada and Baripada block of Mayurbhanj district, Banki, Dampada Baranga of Cuttack district and Jujumora, Maneswar Naktideula, Rairakhol blocks of Sambalpur district worth over Rs 1,500 crore were approved by the Cabinet. Construction of these piped water supply schemes would be completed in two years from the time of the execution of agreement.