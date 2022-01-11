Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 13 projects worth over Rs 2,360 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated two industrial projects and performed groundbreaking for 11 projects worth over Rs 2,360 crore. These diversified and employment-intensive projects will create job opportunities for over 3,200 persons in the state.

Two hotels for which foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister are Prachi Sarovar Premiere hotel at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar and a five-star resort named ‘Swosti Premium Beach Resorts’ at Puri by Swosti Premium Group.

The projects that were inaugurated include a cement grinding unit of 1.5 million MTPA at Jajpur by Jajpur Cement with an investment of Rs 400 crore, which will generate potential employment for over 214 persons. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a bio-degradable tableware manufacturing unit at growth centre phase-II in Balangir by Swosti Ecowares with an investment of Rs 9.03 crore.

It will generate employment potential for 49 persons. The projects also include an expansion of Tata Steel’s iron ore beneficiation plant from 12 MTPA to 17.6 MTPA at Joda, Keonjhar, with an investment of Rs 946 crore, having employment potential for 803 persons.

Stating that Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’, the Chief Minister said that the state government’s progressive policy framework and regulatory environment has enabled the rapid growth of industries in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various departments have ensured that businesses continue to grow in the state, he added.

Prachi Sarovar Premiere to come up at Khandagiri

The Prachi Sarovar Premiere hotel will be a four-star property and would be set up with an investment of Rs 63.30 crore. Located close to NH-16, it will be spread over four acres of land and replete with all modern infrastructure and amenities. A property of Prachi Resorts Pvt Ltd, it will be operated and managed by Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, one of the fastest growing hotel chains in India. It will generate employment opportunities for over 85 persons. Project director Kalikesh Singhdeo said that the hotel will have 75 rooms and would aim to boost tourism infrastructure in the area.

Swosti Resorts to focus on wedding tourism

To be set up at Sipasarubali, Puri, at an investment of `134 crore, the luxury Swosti Premium Beach Resort is aimed at meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and wedding tourism. It will have a whopping 125 luxury rooms, including five premium luxury large suites on the 12th floor. The resort will generate employment opportunities for over 310 persons.