Odisha ex-minister Duryodhan Majhi passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister Duryodhan Majhi passed away at his residence late on Monday night. Majhi was a five-time MLA from Khariar Assembly constituency in Nuapada district. He won four times consecutively from Khariar. Duryodhan had successfully contested the State Assembly polls in 1990 and 1995 as Janata Dal candidate, in 2000 and 2004 as BJD candidate and in 2014 as BJP candidate.

He resigned from BJD in 2014 and won the Assembly election that year with a BJP ticket. Duryodhan was the information and public relations, health and family welfare, planning and coordination and science and technology minister in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet till 2009. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed their condolences on Duryodhan’s demise.