Odisha JEE medical counselling registration from January 12

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee on Tuesday announced resumption of counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in different government and private medical colleges in the State for 2021-22 academic session from Wednesday.

OJEE Chairman SK Chand said following the orders of the Supreme Court, the counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in different government medical colleges and Hi-Tech (private) Medical College for the session 2021-22 will be resumed on the basis of NEET (UG) 2021 merit list and due compliance to the rules and regulation of the State government.

As per the tentative schedule, registration and online application, fee deposit, uploading of documents for online verification will be conducted between January 12 and January 18 and the process of reconciliation of data would be completed on January 20.

The OJEE authorities will publish the provisional State merit list of the registered candidates on January 24. Final list of registered candidates will be published on January 27.