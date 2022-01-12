STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Balangir district paddy procurement woes: Probe initiated

Civil Supplies department officials also visited the rice mills in the block to check the registers and take stock of the purchased paddy.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: After reports of large-scale mismanagement in paddy procurement surfaced, Balangir district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Directed by Collector Chanchal Rana, a team led by ADM Ananta Narayan Singh Languri and other officials visited the Bairasar and Bubel mandis under Puintala block. Besides, sub-collector Lambodhar Dharua visited Arjunpur, Gourgoth and Mahimunda PACS of Deogaon and Duduka and Bharsuja PACS of Agalpur block to inquire into alleged discrepancies. 

Civil Supplies department officials also visited the rice mills in the block to check the registers and take stock of the purchased paddy. This came after farmers complained of corruption during paddy procurement and rice millers controlling the entire process. Sources said, reports on the matter will be submitted to the Collector at the earliest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balangir district paddy procurement Civil Supplies Department Odisha government paddy procurement
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp