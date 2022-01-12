Odisha's Balangir district paddy procurement woes: Probe initiated

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: After reports of large-scale mismanagement in paddy procurement surfaced, Balangir district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Directed by Collector Chanchal Rana, a team led by ADM Ananta Narayan Singh Languri and other officials visited the Bairasar and Bubel mandis under Puintala block. Besides, sub-collector Lambodhar Dharua visited Arjunpur, Gourgoth and Mahimunda PACS of Deogaon and Duduka and Bharsuja PACS of Agalpur block to inquire into alleged discrepancies.

Civil Supplies department officials also visited the rice mills in the block to check the registers and take stock of the purchased paddy. This came after farmers complained of corruption during paddy procurement and rice millers controlling the entire process. Sources said, reports on the matter will be submitted to the Collector at the earliest.