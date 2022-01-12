SCB medico found dead in Cuttack near Mahanadi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Body of a PG student of SCB Medical College and Hospital was found on the banks of Mahanadi river near Dhabaleswar Gada under CDA-Phase-2 police limits on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jaga Mohan Sethi(35), a third-year PG student of Surgery department in SCB MCH. He was missing since Monday morning.

Hailing from Berhampur, Sethi was staying with his wife in a rented house at Mahanadi Vihar. On Monday evening, locals found his car abandoned on the Ring road near Fasi Thakurani shrine and informed police. The cops took the car to the police station, identified the owner as Sethi by verifying its registration number and informed his family members.

The family members told police that he was missing following which, the latter asked them to file a complaint. Meanwhile, some locals noticed a body lying on the river bank on Tuesday at about 10 am and informed police. Later, the body was identified as Sethi’s by his family members.

Police recovered some sedative tablets and syringes lying near the body. IIC of CDA-Phase 2 police station Sandhya Rani Singh said that basing on the circumstances, it is suspected that Sethi may have committed suicide. Further investigation is on. Quoting his family members, Singh said that he had a quarrel with his wife on Sunday and left the house on Monday morning telling her that he was going to the hospital.