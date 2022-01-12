Sulia Jatra begins in Odisha's Balangir district with traditional fervour

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Sulia Jatra, one of the major tribal festivals of western Odisha, began on Tuesday in Khairguda and Kumuria villages with mass sacrifice of animals amid strict adherence to Covid protocol. The Jatra takes place on the second Tuesday of the ‘pausa’ month every year among eight sub-castes of the Kondh tribe.

Sources said, the tribals marched in a procession to the ritual site at Bada Khala in Khairguda and Sankhala in Kumuria village where all the arrangements were made to carry out the sacrifice of hens and goats. The tribals believe that offering the blood of animals and birds to their presiding deity Sulia results in good harvest and prosperity for the community.

This year, the 500-year-old tradition saw fewer devotees in the wake of an impending third wave of Covid-19. Chairperson of Deogaon block Reena Meher, ex-chairman Laxman Kumar Meher and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra were present on the occasion.

Earlier, there had been a tussle between the district administration and Zilla Adivasi Sangha following Orissa High Court orders to abolish the practice and mass killing of animals. However, after the Supreme Court of India gave its verdict to respect tribal rituals and traditions, the district administration kept itself away from opposing the practice. However, the administration ensures security arrangements during the festival. Four platoons of police force were deployed at the ritual ground.