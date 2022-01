Thunderstorms likely in 15 Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fifteen districts in the State are likely to experience thunderstorms on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal districts on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail is likely to occur at one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts on Thursday.