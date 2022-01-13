STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admission process of Sri  Sri Ayurvedic College begins

The eligibility for BAMS programme is National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) score of more than 138.

Published: 13th January 2022

Ayurveda

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The process for admissions to the first batch of Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (SSCASRH), Sri Sri University in Cuttack has started for the 2021-2022 academic year. The college has already received permission from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) to start the 5.5 years Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme having 60 seats, which will subsequently be expanded to 100 seats in the  2022-2023 session.

The eligibility for the BAMS programme is the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) score of more than 138. Admissions into SSCASRH will be conducted through OJEE counselling, and scholarships will be provided to the selected candidates as per the policy laid down by Sri Sri University.

SSCASRH officials said the objective of BAMS is to produce well-trained doctors, researchers, and academicians in traditional medicine to support nation-building. The programme is in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 which has laid emphasis on Indian knowledge systems and integrative system of medicine.

