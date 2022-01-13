Double whammy for farmers as rains, hailstorm wreak havoc 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/UMERKOTE: Heavy showers and hailstorm lashing parts of Kalahandi and Umerkote for the past three days have left farmers cursing their fate. Most farmers who had stacked up the harvest for sale now see their produce drenched.

Several parts of Kalahandi including Jharkundamal, Kumari, Rengsapali, Moter, Mahichala, Kalopala, Deaundi, Habaspur and Dedar witnessed hailstorms with heavy showers. Apart from paddy, pulses, sugarcane and vegetable crops have also suffered extensive damage.

Fields and roads were layered with hailstones while disruption in power supply since Tuesday night threw normal life out of gear. Sources said, while some farmers managed to cover their harvested paddy kept at threshing grounds with polythene sheets, many others could not save their produce which lay drenched.

With reports of crop loss pouring in from all corners of the district, field staff have been directed to assess the damage for further action, said Pradip Kumar Sahoo, chief district agriculture officer. “Damage assessment work is also underway for vegetables and other crops in Junagarh, Dharamgarh and Golamunda blocks,” said Kishore Mahaling, deputy director of Horticulture, adding that preliminary reports suggest substantial damage in Jharkundamal, Tarapur and Hernapada villages under Dharamgarh and Jilingdara and Sinakhunti area under Junagarh. The administration has also directed concerned tehsildars to begin field assessment and submit reports at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Umerkote, Jharigaon, Raighar and Dabugaon blocks in Nabarangpur also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted inclement weather for another two days under the influence of the western winds. Caught unawares, farmers are in trouble as standing paddy has been as much affected as those in mandis. Maize, cauliflower and cabbage plants have been battered under the influence of hailstones in Bhamini, Chikalapadar, Sukigaon, Bokada and Kopena panchayats under Umerkote block. The initial assessment reported damage to around 4,000 hectares of maize and 6,000 hectares of cauliflower cultivation on the day.