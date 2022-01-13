STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Double whammy for farmers as rains, hailstorm wreak havoc 

Fields and roads were layered with hailstones while disruption in power supply since Jan 11 night threw normal life out of gear.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Battered maize plants after heavy rains in Nabarangpur on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

Battered maize plants after heavy rains in Nabarangpur on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/UMERKOTE:  Heavy showers and hailstorm lashing parts of Kalahandi and Umerkote for the past three days have left farmers cursing their fate. Most farmers who had stacked up the harvest for sale now see their produce drenched. 

Several parts of Kalahandi including Jharkundamal, Kumari, Rengsapali, Moter, Mahichala, Kalopala, Deaundi, Habaspur and Dedar witnessed hailstorms with heavy showers. Apart from paddy, pulses, sugarcane and vegetable crops have also suffered extensive damage.

Fields and roads were layered with hailstones while disruption in power supply since Tuesday night threw normal life out of gear. Sources said, while some farmers managed to cover their harvested paddy kept at threshing grounds with polythene sheets, many others could not save their produce which lay drenched. 

With reports of crop loss pouring in from all corners of the district, field staff have been directed to assess the damage for further action, said Pradip Kumar Sahoo, chief district agriculture officer. “Damage assessment work is also underway for vegetables and other crops in Junagarh, Dharamgarh and Golamunda blocks,” said Kishore Mahaling, deputy director of Horticulture, adding that preliminary reports suggest substantial damage in Jharkundamal, Tarapur and Hernapada villages under Dharamgarh and Jilingdara and Sinakhunti area under Junagarh. The administration has also directed concerned tehsildars to begin field assessment and submit reports at the earliest.  

Meanwhile, Umerkote, Jharigaon, Raighar and Dabugaon blocks in Nabarangpur also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted inclement weather for another two days under the influence of the western winds. Caught unawares, farmers are in trouble as standing paddy has been as much affected as those in mandis. Maize, cauliflower and cabbage plants have been battered under the influence of hailstones in Bhamini, Chikalapadar, Sukigaon, Bokada and Kopena panchayats under Umerkote block. The initial assessment reported damage to around 4,000 hectares of maize and 6,000 hectares of cauliflower cultivation on the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi rains Kalahandi crop loss Umerkote crop loss Unseasonal rains Odisha Farmers
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp