East Coast Railway warns job aspirants against fraudsters

In response to a job notice published in some portals, the zonal railway said the advertisement is fake as no such recruitment advertisement/notice has been published by the Railways Protection Force

Published: 13th January 2022 06:57 AM

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has warned job aspirants not to fall prey to touts who are promising them jobs in the railways. In response to a job notice published in some portals, the zonal railway said the advertisement is fake as no such recruitment advertisement/notice has been published by the Railways Protection Force (RPF) or Railways.

The clarification came after a notice claiming that the RPF is recruiting personnel went viral on social media platforms. If anybody asks for a bribe promising to provide a job in Railways or if anyone has information of corruption, they can inform about it through the Vigilance helpline 8455885031.

