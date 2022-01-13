JSW plant construction work begins in Mahala  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The construction work of the boundary wall for the proposed JSW steel plant at Mahala revenue village in Dhinkia panchayat started on Wednesday. Estimated at a cost of Rs 7.40 crore, IDCO started work on the pre-cast of the wall and temporary roads for the first 10 km with no resistance from villagers and amid tight security.

“Alongside, survey for demolition of betel vines and identification process for felling of trees is underway in Patana and Gobindpur villages under the panchayat,” said Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das. Many local workers have been engaged in the project and more are expected to receive employment as work is on in full swing, said a contractor engaged in the work.

Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed five teams in Patana, Mahala, Gobindpur and Dhinkia to oversee betel vine measurement and demolition work in the areas. Till Tuesday, 302 betel vines had been measured in the said villages, of which 248 have been dismantled. Around 180 vine owners have been extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 4.34 crore as compensation.

Sources said, motivated by the compensation provided by the steel giant, more and more villagers are coming forward to give up their betel vines. Earlier in December, JSW had declared a special rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for the people likely to be affected for its Rs 55,000 crore steel plant in the area.